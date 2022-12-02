Holiday events in Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — As the winter holidays approach cities across Southern Colorado will be hosting a variety of events that bring festivities and cheer.

This weekend if you're in Colorado Springs here are a few events you may want to check out.

Colorado Springs Holiday Food and Gift Festival

December 2nd-4th

Friday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

A Colorado Springs staple returns for its 23rd annual event. The Colorado Springs Holiday Food and Gift Festival will be taking place this weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center and is a great place to support local Artisans and Entrepreneurs.

Whether you're looking for to sample, and purchase a wide range of holiday foods, the festival has a dedicated gourmet food area where you can expect tea, chocolates, pasta, soups, dips, meats, coffee, jams, shortbread, salsas, oils & vinegar, honey, sauces and many more delights!

If you're one of those early bird gets the worm people and wants to get the Christmas Shopping done early you can expect over 150 different vendors of crafts, gifts, art, jewelry, toys, woodcraft and more. Tickets are 6$ and can be purchased here.

Annual Colorado Springs Holiday Light Show

December 3rd at 5:00 pm

The Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum will be hosting its Annual Holiday Light-show this Saturday. This FREE family friendly event will be taking place on the grounds of the Alamo Square Park.

Colorado Springs Festival of Lights Parade

December 3rd from 5:50 pm-7:50 pm

A family friendly event returns this year as Colorado Springs prepares for it annual Festival of Lights Parade. Each year nearly one hundred beautifully light displays will make their way down Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. The event put on by a volunteer board of directors draws in crowds of 40,000 to 50,000 spectators.

The parade starts at the intersection of Tejon Street and Vrain Street in Downtown Colorado Springs and will end at the intersection of Tejon Street and Vermijo.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.