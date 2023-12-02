Holiday Craft Markets around Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — As wintery weather puts people in the holiday spirit, there are several options for holiday craft markets for the perfect Christmas gift.

This weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center, there are over 100 local vendors featured in the Holiday Food and Gift Festival.

There's also a craft fair at Doherty High School from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm put on by students at the school. There will be over 250 vendors present.

On Saturday, students from Cheyenne Mountain High School will host 140 vendors at their Holiday Craft Fair. It's happening from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

At the Holiday Food and Gift Festival, small business owners told me it's more important than ever to support local shops.

"What keeps towns charming is the local stuff, the handmade stuff, the stuff that's made with heart, and not big huge corporations, because eventually they just push small business owners right out of town," said small business owner of Filosophy Katie Moore.

"Being honored to meet the people who come into our booth is like half of the fun here. The response that people give us, the 'Ooos!' and 'Aaas!', it just fills my cup," said another small business owner Jessica Blackburn.

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center says that 70 cents of every dollar spent in a local small business stays in our community.

____

