Holding onto leftover paint? Free paint recycling event this Saturday

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is partnering with GreenSheen Paint to host a Great Paint Recycle Drive on Saturday, Aug 12. The event will be held at Sand Creek High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations are suggested to ensure smooth drop-offs.

At the drive, anyone will be able to recycle their unused, unwanted or leftover paint for free. Donations for Pikes Peak Habitat will be accepted.

Paint has to be in original, labeled containers. Sample sizes and one- to five-gallon containers are all accepted.

Recyclable materials include:



oil-based

acrylic

latex

stain

shellac

lacquer

sealer

varnish

urethanes

Materials that will not be accepted include:

spray paint

paint thinners

solvents

cleaning agents

adhesives

roof patch materials

drywall mud

driveway sealer

automotive paints

other hazardous materials

Paint donations are recycled into GreenSheen's eco-friendly latex paints.

Anyone who brings in paint will receive a donation slip with a coupon for the PikePeak ReStores.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.