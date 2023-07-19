Hodgen Road, Highway 105 construction commute impact starting Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — If your commute takes you to Denver this morning or north of Colorado Springs, there will be some construction on Highway 83 that could cause some delays.

The work will be here on Highway 83 in between Hodgen Road and Highway 105. That's about a three-mile stretch. Traffic could get backed up through here today because the speed limit has been reduced to 30 m.p.h.

It's part of C-DOT's chip sealing operations that they are doing on different highways across Southern Colorado. That's just some preventative work to keep the highway in good shape and make it more durable.

Work will start at 6:30 a.m. and will wrap up by 5:00 p.m. If you take this highway, be prepared to add an extra 15 minutes to your drive. Flaggers will be out alternating traffic through the work zone.

Remember, do not speed in work zones, drive with caution, and watch for workers.

