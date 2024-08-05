Hit-and-run near S. Circle Drive leaves one dead, police searching for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Aug. 5, around 12:06 a.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) was alerted to a crash involving a moped and truck.

The incident happened near the intersection of S. Circle Drive and Monterey Road.

When police arrived at the scene they found the rider of the moped on the road having succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Major Crash Team assumed the investigation and reported that the moped was traveling southbound on S. Circle Drive when they were hit from behind by a truck.

The truck fled from the scene and is actively being sought after. The initial information on the truck is that it is a newer model light-colored truck with damage expected to be on the front end of the vehicle.

Should you have any information you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department (719) 444-7000.

