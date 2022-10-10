Hit and run driver arrested in Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Investigators believe a driver deliberately ran into people outside a bar killing one man and injuring seven others. It happened at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the Rock Rest Lodge on Mount Vernon Road in Golden.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported the two suspects were involved in a fight with the victims outside of the bar. Employees separated the two groups, but that's when they say one man drove a pickup into the other group striking 8 people including employees. That driver then fled the scene.

We’re on scene at the Rock Rest on S Golden Rd. Initial info indicates a fight broke out that resulted in a hit and run involving multiple people in the parking lot and multiple injuries. PIO enroute. ETA 3:00 am. pic.twitter.com/GGpxo2xVvr — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 9, 2022

One man was unconscious when deputies arrived and later died at the scene. Four other men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three other victims suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to be interviewed by deputies and investigators.

Deputies later located the suspect's Chevy Silverado, and with assistance from the Colorado State Patrol, arrested the driver. Ruben Marquez, 29, is being held in jail on charges of First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, and Second-Degree Assault.

The passenger, 25-year-old Ernesto DeJesus Avila, was also arrested on charges of Accessory to First-Degree Murder, Accessory to First-Degree Assault, and Accessory to Second-Degree Assault.

