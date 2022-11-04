History Colorado highlights Native American Heritage Month with several events across our state

DENVER – November is Native American Heritage Month. In recognition of the month, History Colorado is highlighting the stories and contributions of the Indigenous people who call Colorado home.

Sam Bock is a historian and exhibit developer at History Colorado. He said their biggest exhibit will commemorate the Sand Creek Massacre.

“The Sand Creek Massacre is the deadliest day in Colorado history,” Bock said. “And it was incredible betrayal of the trust of the Cheyenne and Arapaho people that ultimately led to their expulsion from Colorado and ongoing generational trauma that still exists in these communities.”

At sunrise on November 29, 1864, the U.S. Army attacked a camp of mostly women, children, and elders on Big Sandy Creek in southeastern Colorado. The soldiers murdered more than 230 peaceful people.

Bock says the exhibit, which will open on November 19, is a project 10 years in the making. He said History Colorado tried opening an exhibit in 2012, much to the disappointment of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.

“This trauma and the stories, you know... this is family history for these people,” said Bock. “The original exhibit at History Colorado did not sufficiently represent all this context, and all of the trauma and memory and feelings around this and from those tribal perspectives.”

The tribes asked History Colorado to shut down the original exhibit. But over the past ten years, the two sides have worked together to share stories directly from the perspective of descendants of the Sand Creek Massacre.

“This is the first exhibit about the Sand Creek Massacre that’s going to be told from the first-person perspective of the descendants of those affected,” said Bock.

“The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” opens at the History Colorado Center on November 19 at 10:30 a.m. There will be a private showing of the exhibit for families of descendants on November 18.

History Colorado has several other events taking place across Colorado to highlight Native American Heritage Month: