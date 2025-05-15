Historic Penny Arcade in Manitou Springs is under new ownership

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Historic Manitou Springs Penny Arcade is now under new ownership.

Owned by the Kerns family for 92 years, the new owner, long-time Manitou resident John Weiss, is dedicated to taking care of "America’s largest historic arcade west of the Mississippi."

According to the city, Jack Kerns opened Bingo Jacks as a gaming hall in 1933. The Colorado Attorney General at the time decided that "for-profit bingo games" were considered gambling and illegal.

The Kerns family "pivoted to coin-operated arcade games and instant photo booths," and after Jack died in the 1970s, his wife sold the arcade to two of their sons.

The city says that the Penny Arcade has over 450 coin-operated games and rides.

ABOUT THE NEW OWNER:

John Weiss graduated from Colorado College, returned to Colorado Springs in the early 1990s, and launched the Colorado Springs Independent.

Later on, he "launched or acquired" the Colorado Springs Business Journal and neighborhood "newsweeklies" in Manitou Springs, southeast Colorado Springs, and Fort Carson.

He said, “I see myself more as the Arcade's caretaker than as its 'owner.'"

The current general manager of the Penny Arcade will stay, overseeing "day-to-day operations, assisted by a team of 30 full- and part-time employees."

Long-term residents Maria and Alain Navaratne will also help the team with the arcade.

“If the weather is fine, more than 2,500 people will visit the Arcade over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend."



“We will be working to ensure that we are well prepared.” Maria Navaratne





