Historic Manitou Springs landmark sees restoration, history behind the Wheeler Town Clock

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs says that a historic landmark, part of the city's history and past, has finally seen a much-needed facelift.

Manitou Springs says the Wheeler Town Clock was updated with an atomic clock during the restoration. Along with this, the clock now also fully functions providing fresh spring mineral water that the city is known so well for.

The clock, which is located along Manitou Avenue near Otoe Place, is fully green, and atop the grand clock face is the Greek Goddess Hebe, the daughter of Zeus and Hera, known as the keeper of the elixir of eternal youth. The stature pays hommage to the healing properties the mineral water is known for.

According to the city, the town clock was one of the many gifts provided throughout the years by Col. Jerome Wheeler in 1889. According to the Historical Marker Database, Wheeler donated the clock following the opening of the Manitou Mineral Water Bottling Company.

Who was Jerome B. Wheeler?

Uknown Photgrapher Jerome B. Wheeler, former Macy's executive who later moved to Aspen, Colorado, and helped develop the town during its silver-mining boom era in the 1880s. Taken at an unknown date, probably ca. 1890 as it was taken during his time in Colorado.











The Mineral Springs Foundation is a group of local volunteers whose goal is to protect and preserve the various mineral springs and landmarks around the City of Manitou Springs. According to the group, Jerome B. Wheeler was a businessman who invested significantly in Manitou Springs, as well as the Aspen area.

Wheeler became extremely wealthy following silver mining investments in Aspen, Colorado after making the move to Colorado following his time as a president and partner of the R.H. Macy & Company in New York City.

Wheeler was instrumental in establishing Manitou Springs first bank in 1888, the Wheeler Bank. The building still stands along Manitou Avenue, standing the test of time well over 100 years later.

Smallbones Wheeler Bank on the NRHP since September 12, 1980. At 717-719 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, Colorado

Wheeler a Civil War veteran was also instrumental in developing the second fire company in the City of Manitou Springs in 1892, consequently named The Jerome B Wheeler Hose, Hook and Ladder Company Number 2.

Wheeler was instrumental in the development of many different ventures near Aspen in Pitkin County. Among them is the famous Hotel Jerome, completed in 1889, was one of the early significant developments made by Wheeler in Aspen during the town's early origins.

Wheeler was also instrumental in the establishment of the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, another historic building financed under Wheeler and completed in 1889.

Wheeler's boom and fortune came crumbling following the repeal of the Sherman Silver Purchase Act and the economic panic of 1893. This, coupled with legal battles, led to Wheeler selling off many of the business and assets established during his economic success.

Wheeler passed away in Colorado in December of 1918.

