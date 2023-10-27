Historic City Auditorium hosts Halloween festivities for the whole family to enjoy

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend, the historic City Auditorium will host a two-day Halloween event courtesy of the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective.

Things kick off tonight with the Monster Mash Bash. The event, which features family-friendly activities, starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event are no longer for sale online.

Tomorrow is the Coroner's Aud Ball for those 18 years and older. General admission tickets are $110 and can be purchased on the ball's Eventbrite site.

VIP tickets are available for $163 for cocktails with El Paso County Coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly, the Aud Ball, and the Afterlife Party. VIP ticket holders get to enter the event an hour early and also get a snack prepared by the Shovel Ready staff.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. The festivities end with the late-night Afterlife Party on Saturday night with doors opening at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $29 and can be purchased on the Coroner Aud Ball's Eventbrite site.

