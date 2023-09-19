Hispanic Chamber launches 'Avanzar' program for local businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Hispanic Chamber of Colorado Springs announced that registration for their business acceleration program, Avanzar, is open. Avanzar, which means "to advance" in Spanish, offers once-a-week classes from October 4th to December 13th.

"It's kind of the training you never got but always wish you had," said Avanzar Program Director Zachary Barker. "It's ideally for people who have been in business for a little while, but a lot of the focus is on you as an entrepreneur. What are your strengths, what is your psychology, what is the role you should be playing in the organization?", said Barker.

The Avanzar program is going to serve women, Hispanics, veterans, and minority-owned businesses in the Pikes Peak Region. Business owners will have the chance to learn about bookkeeping, marketing, business plans, networking, and pitching to investors to name some.

"I think a lot of entrepreneurs get overwhelmed with the process," said the owner of I Write Writing Academy, LLC owner Lanette Kincaide.

Kincaide operates her business that helps authors self-publish their works and says that the "back-end" of her business was the hardest part to learn.

"I think what happens is they [entrepreneurs] treat it like an infant, instead of finding the money first and not having to do the bootstrap method," said Kincaide.

Kincaide, along with another local business owner Trachell Harris, who runs Empowered Care, LLC, took an accelerator course similar to Avanzar. The two of them say they learned skills that helped their businesses get to a point where they wanted it.

"I would recommend that anyone that fits that category to apply, get in that class, and start working for your dreams," said Harris when speaking about Avanzar.

The program is open for applications right now, as they close on September 19th.

