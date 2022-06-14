Hikers find human remains along Spruce Trail in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — Two hikers found human remains while hiking near Spruce Trail in Manitou Springs.

On May 29, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the hikers brought a bag that contained a partial human skull and other bone fragments to the Manitou Springs Police Department.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was contacted and conducted a search of the area on May 30.

The El Paso County Search and Rescue Team provided two cadaver dog teams to assist in the search.

An autopsy was conducted on May 31, on the partial skull, surgical hardware associated with orthopedic repair, and other bone fragments.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this case please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 to remain anonymous.

