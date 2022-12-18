Hikers conquer the Manitou Incline multiple times a day- again

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of extreme athletes and hikers have been notorious for climbing the Manitou Incline up to 9 times a day in October to try and beat the Guinness World Record for most vertical feet climbed in a month.

After they beat it, they decided to rest during the Christmas season the only way they know how: by having an informal competition doing the exact same thing.

The Manitou Incline is 2,768 steps that span less than a mile. They gain 2,000 feet of elevation, which can be a struggle for hikers.

"Crazy" Bob is one of the hikers who broke the world record in October and is doing "Merry Vert-mas", a challenge he says is all in good fun.

"My average is probably between 5 and 8 [climbs in a day]. One day I really wanted to push myself, so I did 12," said "Crazy" Bob.

____

