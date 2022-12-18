Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Hikers conquer the Manitou Incline multiple times a day- again

'Merry Vertmas' is a challenge between extreme athletes to see who can climb the most feet in a month
"Crazy" Bob is one of many extreme athletes in Colorado who enjoy climbing the Manitou Incline multiple times a day. This Holiday season, he's going up and down around 5-8 times a day
A warning sign at the bottom of the Manitou Incline
Posted at 8:30 PM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 22:30:06-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of extreme athletes and hikers have been notorious for climbing the Manitou Incline up to 9 times a day in October to try and beat the Guinness World Record for most vertical feet climbed in a month.

After they beat it, they decided to rest during the Christmas season the only way they know how: by having an informal competition doing the exact same thing.

The Manitou Incline is 2,768 steps that span less than a mile. They gain 2,000 feet of elevation, which can be a struggle for hikers.

"Crazy" Bob is one of the hikers who broke the world record in October and is doing "Merry Vert-mas", a challenge he says is all in good fun.

"My average is probably between 5 and 8 [climbs in a day]. One day I really wanted to push myself, so I did 12," said "Crazy" Bob.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards