Hiker rescued from Ellingwood Point thanks to Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue

ELLINGWOOD POINT — A hiker was rescued from the Southwest approach to Ellingwood Point Sunday.

According to the rescue crews, the hiker had fallen and pinned his leg against a large boulder and broken his arm.

The hiker had a Garmin device that was able to provide Alamosa Search and Rescue with accurate coordinates to his location. SAR teams began immediately dedicating resources to the rescue mission and began flyovers to see an approach in the steep terrain.

Due to the steep and loose terrain in the area, it was determined that a hover extraction would be impossible, so the National Guard was activated. A Black Hawk helicopter was used to perform a hoist extraction and take the hiker to a Front Range hospital.

Editors Note: In full transparency with our viewers, News 5 has come to learn the hiker was a News 5 employee out on a weekend trek to complete the 14er on his own time. Out of respect for him and his family, we will not be identifying the individual. He is recovering at a hospital and is doing alright.

___





More School Zones Coming to Colorado Springs The City of Colorado Springs has been at work to establish school zones at high schools across the city. This comes following extensive reporting by News 5 following the death of a Doherty high school student in 2023. New back to school zones established in Colorado Springs following extensive reporting by News 5

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.