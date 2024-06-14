Hiker dies after falling off cliff on west side of St. Mary's Glacier

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker died Thursday after they fell off a cliff on the west side of St. Mary's Glacier, according to Alpine Rescue Group.

According to a spokesperson, Alpine Rescue Group received a call around 2:20 p.m. about a stranded party on the rocks to the west of the glacier. While en route to the glacier, the group learned that someone was possibly critically injured. A Flight for Life helicopter and crew were dispatched to the helicopter.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 St. Mary's Lake with Fox Mountain on the left

Rescue crews reached the person and determined that they had died from their injuries, according to Alpine Rescue Group. The mission then became a recovery effort.

Alpine Rescue Group said the incident happened at a steep set of cliff bands. A spokesperson said it's believed the person was atop a cliff when they fell.

The operation took about four hours, according to Alpine Rescue Group. The Clear Creek County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity at a later time.