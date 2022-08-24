Watch Now
Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway closed due to traffic accident, vehicle fire

Posted at 12:59 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 14:59:59-04

ELLICOTT  — Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway is closed due to a traffic accident and a vehicle fire.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Ellicott Fire Department is the primary agency on the scene and Colorado State Patrol is handling the accident.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

