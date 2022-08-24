Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway closed due to traffic accident, vehicle fire

ELLICOTT — Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway is closed due to a traffic accident and a vehicle fire.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Ellicott Fire Department is the primary agency on the scene and Colorado State Patrol is handling the accident.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Highway 94 is currently closed at Ellicott Highway due to a traffic accident and vehicle fire. The Ellicott Fire Department is the primary fire agency on scene; Colorado State Patrol is handling the accident investigation. @CSP_News will provide additional updates. pic.twitter.com/jD14PpF9yU — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 24, 2022

