Highway 67 closed until further notice between Divide and Cripple Creek

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 15:39:41-05

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Highway 67 is closed until further notice.

The office tweeted that HWY 67 was closed south of Highway 24 between Divide and Cripple Creek.

News confirmed with Colorado State Patrol that while they are responding to manage traffic control. Their response was requested as a body was found at the scene.

Teller County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency on this investigation.

People have been asked to avoid the area. News5 has reached out to the Teller County Sheriff's Office to learn more but is awaiting a response.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
