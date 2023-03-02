Highway 67 closed until further notice between Divide and Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Highway 67 is closed until further notice.

The office tweeted that HWY 67 was closed south of Highway 24 between Divide and Cripple Creek.

Highway 67 South from Highway 24 in Divide to Cripple Creek is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) March 2, 2023

News confirmed with Colorado State Patrol that while they are responding to manage traffic control. Their response was requested as a body was found at the scene.

Teller County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency on this investigation.

People have been asked to avoid the area. News5 has reached out to the Teller County Sheriff's Office to learn more but is awaiting a response.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

____

