Highway 67 open in Woodland Park after semi-trailer heads into ditch

Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 14:07:53-05

WOODLAND PARK — The Woodland Park Police Department said that Highway 67 was closed in both directions in Woodland Park after a semi-trailer wound up in a ditch.

According to the WPPD, the closure was at Evergreen Heights Northbound and Red Feather Lane.

Crews recommended using County Road and Red Feather Lane as the detour routes.

It is unclear how the semi-trailer wound up in the ditch or if there are any injuries at this time.

