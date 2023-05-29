Highway 50 temporarily closed Monday following an accident involving a child

CAÑON CITY — Highway 50 was temporarily closed Monday morning following an accident involving a child.

The closure was to allow a medical helicopter on the scene to pick up the injured individual who was taken to a pediatric medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited, but according to a Facebook post from the Cañon City Fire Protection District, the closure lasted a total of 15 minutes and was in the area of 8-mile hill, around 8 miles west of Cañon City.

The age of the individual is unknown at this time and the details of the accident and how the minor was injured were not provided.

Highway 50 has since reopened.

