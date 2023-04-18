Highway 50 reopened Wednesday afternoon in Bent County, fire 40 percent contained

BENT COUNTY, CO — Highway 50 is now open again between Las Animas and Lamar near Fort Lyon as smoke continues to blow Wednesday afternoon in the area from the Gageby Creek Fire.

The highway closed on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as smoke in the area reduced visibility.

On Wednesday crews in the area reported that the fire was 40% contained. The estimated size of the fire as of Wednesday morning was 1680 acres.

Bent County Sheriff's Office

The Bent County Sheriff's Office first reported that the fire was near County Road JJ and County Road 19 Tuesday afternoon. This is northwest of the John Martin Reservoir. The fire was 30% contained and has burned approximately 1400 acres.

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of this fire is unknown at this time. There are no evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.