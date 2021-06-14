Highway 50 temporarily closed for rockslide east of Turkey Creek

FREMONT COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Highway 50 early Monday morning between Texas Creek and Buckskin Joe due to the dangers of a rock and mudslide.

The closure was first reported at 4:06 a.m. Monday. As of 6:10 a.m. the road is back open in both directions.

___

For future reference:

The alternate routes are by no means a shortcut as drivers heading east on Highway 50 must turn south on CR 69 towards Westcliffe, then hook up with 96 to continue south, and up 67 if heading to Florence, Canon City or Penrose.

The other round-a-bout way is turning back to Salida and going north on 285 to Buena Vista, then northeast on 285, through Antero Junction to Hartsel on 24, and south on Highway 9.

The westbound alternate is the exact opposite in both route cases. It may be a shorter alternative to wait it out in Salida, Cotopaxi, or Canon City.