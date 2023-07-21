Highway 30 closed due to storm damage

TRINIDAD & LA JUNTA — The Colorado Department of Transportation and CapitalTezak JV, CDOT's contracting partner, closed U.S. Highway 350 at Mile Point 47 due to damage from the storm.

The original closure has been extended from Beshoar Junction (intersection of U.S. 350 and U.S. 160) to the intersection of U.S. 350 AND CO 71.

U.S. 350 from Trinidad to the west of La Junta will be closed tomorrow as well due to stormwater flooding the temporary traffic structure. Motorists should use CO 10 and I-25 as a detour when traveling from Trinidad to La Junta.

Crews are currently working on these issues and will provide updates on the closure once the damage has been fully assessed.

After reviewing the damage caused by the storm, it appears that the stormwater flooded another detour structure at Mile Point 51.6 but did not impact the detour structure at Mile Point 47.1.

CDOT is currently estimating that the closures will last through Monday, July 24 in order to make repairs to the structure at Mile Point 51.6

