Highway 287 at Campo Closed after crash involving semi-truck and train

CAMPO — A wreck between a semi-truck and a train on Highway 287 has closed the interstate going both ways at Campo.

The semi-driver involved in the crash is not injured, but the train is blocking the roads. Colorado State Patrol says the highway could be blocked until 11 A.M.

If you're traveling to or from Oklahoma and Texas, use an alternate route.

_____

