Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Highway 287 at Campo Closed after crash involving semi-truck and train

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
Colorado State Patrol vehicle
Colorado State Patrol reminds travelers: Move over or slow down for stopped vehicles
Posted at 8:36 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 10:36:46-05

CAMPO — A wreck between a semi-truck and a train on Highway 287 has closed the interstate going both ways at Campo.

The semi-driver involved in the crash is not injured, but the train is blocking the roads. Colorado State Patrol says the highway could be blocked until 11 A.M.

If you're traveling to or from Oklahoma and Texas, use an alternate route.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation