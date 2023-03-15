Highway 24 near Vail re-opened Wednesday following avalanche

EAGLE RIVER, CO — Highway 24 is closed Wednesday afternoon following an avalanche near Vail.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Hwy 24 is closed between Eagle River and FS Rd. 762.

#US24 westbound: Road closed due to an avalanche between Eagle River and FS Rd. 762. https://t.co/Jm6UttfjAi — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 15, 2023



Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene. At this time, CSP says there is no ETA as to when Highway 24 will re-open.

H24 is closed between Minturn and Red Cliff with no ETA to reopen due to multiple avalanches on Battle Mountain. Refer to https://t.co/OGkXwyPqso for updates. pic.twitter.com/owiPVIV4ne — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 15, 2023

This is a developing story, and News5 is working to learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.