Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Highway 24 near Vail re-opened Wednesday following avalanche

Avalanche2.jpeg
Colorado State Patrol
Avalanche2.jpeg
Avalanche1.jpeg
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 19:46:30-04

EAGLE RIVER, CO — Highway 24 is closed Wednesday afternoon following an avalanche near Vail.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Hwy 24 is closed between Eagle River and FS Rd. 762.


Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene. At this time, CSP says there is no ETA as to when Highway 24 will re-open.

This is a developing story, and News5 is working to learn more.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing