Highway 24 in Woodland Park reopened after an overturned tanker truck

WOODLAND PARK — The Teller County Sheriff's Office closed Highway 24 in Woodland Park due to an overturned tanker truck Tuesday morning. Barricades were in place along Highway 24 at Highway 67 and to West Street in Woodland Park.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Highway 24 has reopened.

#US24 westbound: Lane(s) reopened to traffic between Maple Street and West Street. https://t.co/tX98qFlTfy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 16, 2023

Earlier this morning, the tanker truck went over on its side. Crews were working to offload any fuel in the truck before uprighting the vehicle and opening the area.

It is unknown if there is a fuel spill at the location or if anyone was injured.

