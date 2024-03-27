Highway 24 closed in both direction four miles west of Hartsel

The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting an accident that has shut down Highway 24 in both directions.

CDOT is reporting the crash to be four miles west of Hartsel at County Road 80.

#US24 eastbound/westbound: Road closed due to a crash at County Road 80. Westbound and eastbound lanes closed, watch for emergency responders to a crash, possible lane blocked, use caution and slower speeds. https://t.co/S4EMXK2edG — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 27, 2024

Watch for emergency responders in the area.

This is a developing story, it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of the accident.

