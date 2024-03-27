Watch Now
Highway 24 closed in both direction four miles west of Hartsel

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 12:24:08-04

The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting an accident that has shut down Highway 24 in both directions.

CDOT is reporting the crash to be four miles west of Hartsel at County Road 80.

Watch for emergency responders in the area.

This is a developing story, it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of the accident.
