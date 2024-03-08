Watch Now
Highway 24 reopened following an accident Thursday evening in Teller County

Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 20:30:37-05

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff's Office said Highway 24 was closed following an accident Thursday evening.

The road reopened around 6:25 p.m. Thursday night after being closed for about an hour.

According to Lt. Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the road was closed near Edlowe Road.

The accident occurred along Highway 24 between Woodland Park and Divide. At this time, details are limited as to the severity of the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
