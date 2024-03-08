Highway 24 reopened following an accident Thursday evening in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff's Office said Highway 24 was closed following an accident Thursday evening.

The road reopened around 6:25 p.m. Thursday night after being closed for about an hour.

Due to a traffic accident, Highway 24 near Edlowe Road is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) March 8, 2024

According to Lt. Bunting with the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the road was closed near Edlowe Road.

The accident occurred along Highway 24 between Woodland Park and Divide. At this time, details are limited as to the severity of the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

