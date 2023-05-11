Watch Now
Highway 24 closed due to rock slide caused by heavy rain

HIGHWAY 24 CLOSURE.JPG
C-DOT
Highway 24 closure in Manitou Springs following a rock slide around 1:20 p.m. on May 11, 2023.
HIGHWAY 24 CLOSURE.JPG
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 11, 2023
MANITOU SPRINGS — Two left lanes of U.S. Highway-24 closed on Thursday due to a rock slide. This closure is between U.S. 24B in Manitou Springs and Canon Avenue. Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT) announced the incident on Twitter at 1:23 p.m.

Based upon highway camera images no vehicles appeared to be directly involved. C-DOT is working to re-open the highway.
