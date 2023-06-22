Highway 227 closure causing stoppage and delays in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Highway 227 is closed on Thursday between Stockyard Road and Santa Fe Drive according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) and the City of Pueblo Facebook page.

This is caused by high water in the Arkansas River and the Fountain River junction, according to PFD.

The fire department said it has spent Thursday relocating and educating the homeless population along the area to keep anyone from getting caught in the water.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.