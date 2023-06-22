Watch Now
Highway 227 closure causing stoppage and delays in Pueblo

KOAA
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 15:23:42-04

PUEBLO — Highway 227 is closed on Thursday between Stockyard Road and Santa Fe Drive according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) and the City of Pueblo Facebook page.

This is caused by high water in the Arkansas River and the Fountain River junction, according to PFD.

The fire department said it has spent Thursday relocating and educating the homeless population along the area to keep anyone from getting caught in the water.
