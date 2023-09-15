Highway 125 in Grand County closed in both directions due to reports of mudslides, sheriff’s office says

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. – Excessive rainfall over the East Troublesome Fire burn scar Thursday afternoon has forced the full closure of Highway 125 in Grand County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 4:19 p.m. that they were “receiving reports of a mudslide on Hwy. 125 near Mile Post 13.” The mudslide was reported to have occurred between Forest Service Road 124 and US 40.

Deputies said as a result, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed both directions of the highway.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway, deputies said.

Photos of the mudslide on #CO125 near Mile Post 13. @ColoradoDOT has closed Highway 125 in both directions. #cotrip #grandcounty pic.twitter.com/mVfB3WykXl — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) September 14, 2023

Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said earlier Thursday the area around the Cameron Peak burn scar would receiving a good amount of rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for east central Larimer County, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, which warned that excessive rainfall around the burn scar “may result in debris flows moving through the Buckhorn Creek drainage.”

Other locations that could experience flash flooding include Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear and Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, weather service officials said.

Larimer County officials advised people to avoid areas subject to flooding including dips, low spots, ditches, etc. and do not attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks. If driving, be aware that the road may not be intact under flood waters, officials said.

People are also advised to never drive through flooded roadways and to turn around and go another way. If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground, they said.

People in flood-prone areas are advised to move to higher ground at the earliest sign of flooding.