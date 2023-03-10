Highway 12 closed south of La Veta due to wildfire

LA VETA, CO — A wildfire is burning just south of the town of La Veta Friday afternoon.

Little is known about the size and severity of the fire at this time but the Town of La Veta informed citizens of the fire on Facebook around 11:00 a.m.

CDOT is reporting Highway 12 is closed between Echo Canyon and County Road 420 at mile marker 9.

This is a developing story and News5 is working to learn more.

