Highway 115 reduced to one lane this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — Starting Friday at 7:00 p.m. Colorado Highway 115 will be reduced to one lane for paving operations.

If you plan to travel on CO 115 expect delays and keep an eye out for flaggers as crews look to repair a narrow stretch of road near Glenrock Drive. A lead vehicle will be in the area to guide travelers through the narrow stretch of road.

CDOT The map provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation shows the CO 115 Project that CDOT has been working on.

In general, crews will be working during the daytime hours until Monday, April, 3rd at 6:00 a.m. Crews however will be working during the evening hours to expedite the process.

Weekly updates are available on the project web page. Text CO115 to 866-762-3640 to receive traffic alerts.

