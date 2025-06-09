Minor dead following crash on Highway 115 Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Highway 115 was closed in both directions Monday following a fatal crash, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The crash was reported between County Road F45 and Barrett Road near milepost 29 around 1 p.m.

CSP says the crash involved a car and a semi-truck. A minor is dead as a result of the crash.

According to CSP, the passenger in the car, who is under the age of 18, was taken to the hospital where they later died. There name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

CSP says the driver of the car was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

As of 5:15 p.m., the road is back to alternating traffic, but drivers could expect emergency crews in the area for the next couple of hours. Slower speeds are advised.

If you have any information or witnessed the crash and have not spoken to investigators, you are asked to call CSP dispatch at (719)544-2424.

___

____

