Highway 115 closed due to crash Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Highway 115 is closed between Barrett Road and County Road F45 due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

#CO115 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between County Road F45 and Barrett Road. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/CTqwzGMJYT — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 3, 2023

Drivers should expect delays and are being advised to drive slowly.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this article when we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.