Highway 115 closed due to crash Tuesday afternoon

KOAA
Posted at 2:06 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 16:06:17-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Highway 115 is closed between Barrett Road and County Road F45 due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Drivers should expect delays and are being advised to drive slowly.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this article when we learn more.
