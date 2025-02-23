High School Teams Battle Robots in Colorado Springs Scrimmage

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cougars Gone Wired scrimmage competition hosts high school students from all across Colorado are gathering to test their robots and get them ready for the state championship.

Callum Fleming is the Vice President of Outreach for Cougars Gone Wired. He tells us about the effort that goes beyond their matchup.

"There are multiple challenges inside of that game, like climbing challenges, picking up pieces, and placing pieces," he says.

Keegan Hoelscher is a high school junior who is a robotics mechanical engineer. Even though they will be competing against each other in a few months, scrimmages like these help them stay connected.

"It also gives us a great opportunity to test our robots, but more importantly, we just get to see all the friends that we make at various other competitions before the actual competition season starts," said hoelscher.

For Callum, he tells me what this scrimmage means for kids in our community.

"It’s super important because we live in the super center for all of the Air Force and all of the Space Force and all of that kind of stuff. So coming here and being able to do this, we’re creating jobs for the future, we’re creating the next workforce, especially for engineering, and it’s just super important and anybody can do it."

