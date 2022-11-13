High school senior plans a walk for veterans

CAÑON CITY — For her senior year capstone project at Cañon City High School, 18-year-old Emily Brady wanted to impact a community with whom she has close ties.

"Honestly, I think veterans are the very backbone of our country, and with our community, I feel as if we don't support them as much as we should," said Emily.

On Saturday morning at 9 am, Brady, along with her family, friends, supporters, and veterans came out to Pathfinder Park in Florence for her "Walk for a Vet". Emily has been working on organizing this event for over a year.

Emily is donating the money she raises to a non-profit called Healing Waters, which takes veterans suffering from the effects of PTSD on fly fishing trips. They go out into rivers for multi-day trips where many veterans have the opportunity to learn a new skill and be in a place with others who understand their experiences.

"If we can get at least one person out in the waters, mission accomplished for me," said Emily.

Emily's father is a veteran who also struggles with PTSD. Emily's mother, Ruthie Brady, says fly fishing is one of their favorite father-daughter bonding experiences. She's proud of her daughter for wanting to share that joy with other veterans.

"Being able to work so closely with her, and see her determination and strive to want to make a difference in her community, makes my heart sore as a mother," says Brady.

Emily ended up raising over $4,000 for her Walk for a Vet event. She has a message for any other young kids her age who want to make a difference in the world.

"Honestly, just reach out to your community and see what needs worked on. That's what I did," said Emily.

