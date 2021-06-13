High School basketball coach arrested for sexually assaulting 16 year old

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced that they arrested a 31-year-old man who is the head girls' basketball coach at Doherty High School for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

On Thursday, June 10 the police department says they received a call about a sexual assault on a child. The Crimes Against Children Unit responded, and through their investigation determined the man initiated contact with the 16-year-old and engaged in unlawful sexual acts for the past several months.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the man and he turned himself in at the El Paso County Sheriff's office.

Colorado Springs Police Department

The man was identified as 31-year-old George Pollard, the head girls’ basketball coach at Doherty High School, and a paraprofessional employed by Academy School District 20. Mr. Pollard was also identified as a volunteer coach for the Pluto Basketball Club, which has since suspended him from the club’s activities.

School District 11 released a statement after the announcement, saying that Mr. Pollard has been put on administrative leave and that they are working with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

In the statement D11 goes on to say that Doherty High School counseling staff will be available on Monday, June 14 and all this week between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. should any students require support.

Academy School District 20 also released a statement saying that they also put Mr. Pollard on administrative leave. They said so far the situation does not involve any students or staff in their district.

Right now police say it's unknown if there are more victims. Anyone with information can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.

