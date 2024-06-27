High School CEO Passes Legislation to Support Colorado's Young Entrepreneurs

COLORADO — Aspen Peterson, a rising senior at Evergreen High School and CEO of award-winning business - HighSchoolBabysitters.com, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully spearheading the passing of Senate Joint Resolution 24-019, designating the first week of June as "Colorado Youth Entrepreneurship Awareness Week" and creating a statewide Governor's Youth Business Contest. This legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Rachel Zenzinger and supported by Governor Jared Polis, aims to shine a spotlight on youth businesses and encourage entrepreneurial education among young Coloradans.

Aspen serves on the youth advisory board of the Young Americans Center for Financial Education and Young Americans Bank, the only bank in the world exclusively for individuals 21 years of age and under. The passing of this resolution highlights Colorado's ongoing commitment to fostering financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills among its youth.

Aspen Peterson continues to advocate for all youth entrepreneurs in Colorado, and on June 7th was honored by Governor Polis, celebrating her efforts in passing the legislation by proclaiming the first week of June as "Colorado Youth Entrepreneurship Awareness Week."

About HighSchoolBabysitters.com

HighSchoolBabysitters.com is the nation's only online babysitter/parent matching service exclusively made for babysitters under the age of 18. HighSchoolBabysitters.com is bringing over 17 million high schoolers to the online babysitting market. With over 3,000 high schoolers registered across all 50 states and over $350,000 in babysitter jobs matched, HighSchoolBabysitters.com is the fastest-growing online babysitter platform in the country.

For more information, please contact:

Aspen Peterson

Aspen Peterson

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aspen-peterson-47b1ba280/

Email: aspen@highschoolbabysitters.com

Website: https://highschoolbabysitters.com/

Resolution SJR24-019: https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/2024a_sjr019_signed.pdf

Watch Senator Zenzinger's Facebook video of Governor Polis and Aspen Peterson:

Link to video - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DueExN57bm4DubU313Wvz2LkQesQhbtK/view?usp=sharing

Here is a picture of Aspen and Governor Polis: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zv1Zr6tE3MGuqPlDYS9DXwViqDeUcGXb/view?usp=drive_link

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-school-ceo-passes-legislation-to-support-colorados-young-entrepreneurs-302180952.html

SOURCE High School Babysitters LLC

SOURCE High School Babysitters LLC

