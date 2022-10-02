High Country Toy Ride brings bikers together for children in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 35th Annual High Country Toy Ride brought hundreds of bikers from across Colorado together to collect toys for those who cannot afford them this holiday season.

The toy ride drove down I-25 near Colorado Springs to downtown where they hosted a raffle at Cowboy's to raise even more money for toys.

"Christmas in October! Cause we have work to do, we're Santa's elves," said Pastor Jayme Pezoldt.

Pezoldt was a founding member of the Biker's Church which now organizes and coordinates the High Country Toy Ride.

"Every biker that comes through here today will have at least one toy on their motorcycle. They could have ten, they could have a toy trailer. You never know what's going to happen here," said Pezoldt.

Last year, the ride brought over 34,000 toys to 25,000 children across Eastern Colorado. She says that the ride is a lot of work, but it easily pays off.

"It is worth every ounce of it when you talk to these kids and these people that... In Eastern Colorado, those families cannot afford to drive into Colorado Springs to get toys at all with the events around town. So when we take toys to these Eastern cities, that might be the only toy that child gets," said Pezoldt.

"So if that doesn't warm your heart, I don't know what will".

If you'd like to learn more about the efforts of the Toy Ride, you can visit the Biker's Church website.

