High Angle Rescue Team shares reminders before you go on a hike

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs High Angle Rescue Team was called to Mt. Cutler and Muscoco Trailhead to help rescue an injured individual at the summit.

The individual was brought down from the trail soon after 5:00 p.m.

With the nice week ahead of us, the High Angle Team is expecting more calls to come in from folks who are enjoying the warm weather.

Mike Smaldino, the PIO for Springs Fire Department, says it's usually around this time of year rescue season starts to pick up.

Smaldino wants to remind folks to plan in advance before heading out the door to go on hike.

Be sure to have a fully charged phone, wear appropriate clothes and shoes, and take a look at the weather before you leave.

"You want to let someone know where you are going. That is the biggest thing because if you miss your check in and your windows and stuff then you do have someone that you can call," said Smaldino.

If you find yourself in a situation where you need help while hiking, Smaldino says to directly call 911.

