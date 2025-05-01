Hidden Risk of Summer Break: How to prevent student summer learning loss

COLORADO SPRINGS — As summer approaches, many families are feeling the financial pinch, especially when it comes to summer camp. Beyond the rising price tag, experts say that what’s at stake is more than your wallet.

For people like the Badial family in Colorado Springs, summer means quality time outdoors and carefully budgeting for their two daughters’ camp experience.

“A lot of camping, hiking, fishing, disc golf, and spending time with the family,” said Robert Badial. “We have them enrolled in a swim lesson summer camp this year.”

As a single-income household, they’re limiting summer activities to just one camp.

“That’s also where the financial aspect comes into play,” he said. “It makes it tough to do multiple programs, but we love our little close-knit unit we have going on.”

While parents weigh the cost of camp, educators are urging them to consider the academic cost of summer as well.

“In the school setting, we do see summer slide,” said Woodrow Wilson School Assistant Principal Lindsay Jimenez. “It’s important to avoid that.”

“Summer slide” refers to the learning loss that can occur when children aren’t engaged in academic activities over the summer break.

Jimenez says that in her 20 years as an educator, she has seen it affect elementary school students’ reading and math skills the most.

"From my experience, what I've seen with students who are right on the edge of grade level, when they have that opportunity for summer school, or that additional practice of a library reading program, they're less likely to show that summer slide," she said. “If students aren’t performing at grade level, it might be good for parents to explore an academic-like summer school option, not for the whole summer. I think it’s important to have that balance."

That balance can come from summer camp, according to Henry DeHart, President and CEO of the American Camp Association (ACA).

“Camp is a great addition to the toolbox for kids that learn in different ways,” said DeHart.

But camp isn’t cheap.

The ACA reports that the cost of camps increased in 2024 by 23% and by 25% in 2023. While costs are climbing, summer camp still holds unique value.

“There are huge developmental benefits that children get from a camp that they’re really not getting in other places of their lives,” said DeHart. “Some of those are independence, social skills, grit, willingness to try new things, a sense of belonging, creativity, and problem-solving.”

Fortunately, he says there are options for families who need the help.

“Camps are eager for kids to be able to come, and they don’t want finances to be the barrier,” said DeHart. “Of the camps we serve, 93% offer some form of financial assistance.”

Parents can also ask about sibling discounts, early sign-up savings, or flexible payment plans.

If camp isn’t in the budget, educators say there are still easy, low-cost ways to keep kids learning.

“Have fun. Go camping, take a vacation, do all that,” Jimenez said. “And then throw in a little reading. Participate in the library’s summer reading program or just visit your local library. That additional practice really does make a difference.”





