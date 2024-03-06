Hidden Danger: Gas lines and why the fire department responds if one is hit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was on the scene of a gas leak Tuesday afternoon. The fire department takes all hit gas line calls, but why?

Well, it is simple, in case of ignition. On Tuesday, CSFD crews responded to a call that construction crews hit a gas line along Thornhill Drive located near the intersection of Research Parkway and North Union Boulevard in the Briargate Area.

As firefighters were working to clamp down the line and cut off the flow of gas, it ignited.

At the scene, crews sprayed the line, surrounding trees and objects in the area to ensure the fire would not spread to homes nearby. Members of Engine 15 and Truck 19 were able to eventually get the line clamped and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) crews are working to repair the line.

No one was injured as a result of this gas line being hit.

NATURAL GAS SAFETY

Reminder, call 811 before you dig. Why? By calling 811 before doing any digging, utility workers should come to your property to mark any underground lines 72 hours before any digging is done. You can also go here to request a location online.

Colorado Springs Utilities has some safety tips when it comes to Natural Gas Safety. Of the many things they want you to keep in mind, one of them is to remember the 3 S's.



Sight: Dead vegetation or bubbling water near your natural gas meter

Smell: Rotten egg or skunk odor

Sound: Hissing

If you think there is a natural gas leak, you should leave the area immediately and call 911. In the process of leaving, try not to touch anything that could trigger a spark igniting the gas.

Some other safety tips from CSU:



Keep all natural gas appliances clean and properly vented.

Never cover fresh air vents that supply air to your appliances.

Schedule periodic line inspections with a licensed contractor.

Do not store any flammable materials in or near the natural gas appliances (don't use the oven as a storage area).

Never use your oven or stove top to heat your apartment or dry your clothes.

Keep the area around your furnace and water heater clear.

Never leave any food unattended while it's cooking.



