Hiawatha Lot in Manitou Springs sees parking restrictions during lot repair

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Hiawatha parking lot in Manitou Springs will have parking restrictions beginning Monday.

The parking lot is located at the coveted Old Mans Trail and will be regraded, repaved, sealed, and striped in a three-phase sequence.

Work on the lot will take place on the lowest occupation days of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Phase one begins on Monday and will last through Tuesday where they will seal and stripe the East side of the lot. Phase two will take place on Wednesday and will see the

entire parking lot graded. Then phase three will last Thursday through Friday where they will seal and stripe the west side of the lot.

For real-time parking occupancy and parking rates, you can visit the Manitou Springs website.

