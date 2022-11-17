Heritage Elementary School closed due to water main break

PUEBLO — D60's Heritage Elementary School in Pueblo will be closed today due to a water line break.

In a letter to family and staff, the district said they were actively working on repairs and that students and staff do not need to go to the school.

The district says they anticipate returning to a normal schedule following Thanksgiving break.

Read the full letter here:

Good Morning,



Due to a water line break, Heritage Elementary School will be closed today, Thursday, November 17th. All Heritage students and staff are not to report to the school today.



We are actively working on the repairs, and anticipate returning to our normal schedule following the Thanksgiving Break. The health and safety of our staff and students are our top priority and we apologize for this inconvenience.



Again all classes are canceled at Heritage today, Thursday, November 17, 2022.



Sincerely,



Pueblo School District 60

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.