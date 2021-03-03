How to register for El Paso County Johnson & Johnson pop-up clinics this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY — Two pop-up clinics will take place this coming weekend in El Paso County with the goal of vaccinating 1,200 people with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the El Paso County Health Department.

El Paso County health officials said these clinics will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday by appointment only at El Paso County Public Health South location. Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine will be able to make an appointment.

Beginning Friday, anyone in the state 60 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. The expanded eligibility will include some frontline, essential workers and younger people with two or more qualifying medical conditions.

Click here to register for Saturday's, March 6, pop-up clinic.

Click here to register for Sunday's, March 7, pop-up clinic.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Colorado's vaccine distribution plan, as of February 20, 2021.

The FDA gave an emergency use authorization of a one-shot coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson on Saturday, marking the third coronavirus shot allowed to be administered to Americans. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which garnered approval in December, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine comes in one dose.

Gov. Jared Polis announced in a press conference Tuesday that the state is expected to receive over 100,000 doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine by April 11.

RELATED:

"Summer will be very close to normal:" Gov. Polis confident Colorado is turning corner on pandemic

Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets FDA green light, 4 million doses expected to be shipped this week

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter