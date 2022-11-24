Here is where you can find a free Thanksgiving meal in southern Colorado

Several places are offering a free Thanksgiving meal to those who need it across Southern Colorado.

Club Q's annual Thanksgiving meal:

Each year, the United Court of the Pike Peak Empire provides meals to community members at Club Q. In light of the recent tragedy, the event will take place at the Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, 1102 S. 21st Street.

The event begins at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving and is free to all community members.

Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army will also be offering free meals to community members at several locations beginning as early as 10:30 a.m.

The Salvation Army Colorado Springs location at 908 Yuma Street will begin serving meals at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

The Woodland Park Community Church, located at 800 Valley View Drive, will begin serving meals at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

Meals will also be served at the Manitou Springs Town Hall, located at 606 Manitou Avenue. Meals will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

If you know of any other establishments serving free meals to the southern Colorado community, send us an email.

