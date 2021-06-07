Helping those in difficult circumstances with home remodeling

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local organization is helping people who are coming out of challenging situations by decorating and furnishing their rooms or home.

The organization, Make it a Home, began its work two years ago and focuses on helping single moms and women who experienced domestic violence.

"Sometimes people look at you on the outside and see you are happy but they don't know your story," said Esther.

Esther's room was flipped in June of 2020.

Her divorced husband took with him everything Esther owned, except for the clothes on her back.

"Most of the women that we work with are not only coming out of something traumatic, but they are going through a healing process and that healing process can take a long time," said Amy Silvas, founder of Make it a Home.

When Esther's apartment was remodeled she was told to leave in the morning and not come back until late afternoon.

In the meantime, Amy Silvas furnished Esther's apartment from top to bottom.

Now, Esther is able to have a safe place to call home.

"I don't have to worry about someone coming in here and saying get out of here you don't own any of it," said Esther.

"Organizations around town have found out about us and they just call and ask if we can help people and i don't think we have ever said no," said Silvas.

