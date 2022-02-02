Helping the homeless before snowfall

Preparing for the upcoming storm can be a challenge for many, but the homeless population face unique challenges of their own. Elizabeth eagle wants to help as many people as she can.

“It’s a desperate situation, these people are fighting for their lives,” Eagle said.

On Tuesday she went around handing out essential items they may need during the cold weather.

“They have hardly any gloves, hats, scarves, food water, hand warmers,” said Eagle.

She did this the day before the storm to ensure she can provide those items before the snow starts to fall.

“Tonight is going to be frigid and life threatening, so tonight I want them to have what I can give them,” said Eagle.

In 2019, the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care counted as many homeless residents as they could. That count was at 1,562 at the time. The Colorado Springs Rescue Mission helps in times like these by providing a place for at least 450 people to sleep and eat hot meals.

“We encourage anyone who is fighting the elements to come to the rescue mission,” said Travis Williams, Chief Development Officer with Springs Rescue Mission.

The leaders with the rescue mission say being compassionate is a good way to help, but the rescue mission is able to provide more long-term assistance.

“If somebody needs mental health services, they can find those here, physical health services, they can find those here, employment services, housing services,” Williams said.

Eagle has no plans to stop giving back, and the Springs Rescue Mission wants people like Eagle to help others find their way to their shelter now and in the future.

“Nobody in this community has to fight the elements along and isolated out on the streets,” said Williams.

The Springs Rescue Mission can help the members of the homeless community with other resources including employment, permanent housing, as well as mental and physical health services.