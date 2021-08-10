Helping senior citizens in the Pikes Peak region feel less lonely

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new program, created by Silver Key Senior Services, is helping the elderly feel less lonely.

It's called "Reassurance Plus."

"We came up with this idea and the word reassurance means to comfort, but it's more than that," said Derek Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer at Silver Key.

Started in January, the service works with older adults who may feel isolated or estranged.

Elders are paired up with a volunteer to help combat the loneliness and isolation thousands of seniors face.

"I have helped her (senior) with a lot of things around the house. Most of our visits are really just conversing and catching up and learning more about each other. We have become close friends in this process," said Andrea Ensch, volunteer.

Each match is formulated and tailored towards the seniors needs.

The companion will bring meals, conversation, and a listening ear to each visit.

"They have great conversations and the longer that the meet with them they get to learn more about each other's families and they start to get involved with each other's lives," said Kelly Peterschmidt, coordinator of Reassurance+ Services.

