Helping Military Spouses Build Careers That Move With Them

COLORADO SPRINGS — Moving from installation to installation is just a reality when you are in a military family. For some military spouses, that can make career-building a challenge.

The Portraits for Patriots headquarters here in Colorado Springs. It's a national nonprofit that helps our military members and their spouses navigate that transition process and helps them apply for jobs in the future.

They provide free head shots, classes and tools to help military spouses find and keep a job… one that is portable and can go with them for all the military moves.

"As a military spouse, it's really hard to move around the country and start over from scratch over and over again. And it it gets kind of exhausting, honestly, because you put in so much effort and then you have to leave it all behind," says Sarah Firth.

Firth is a Space Force military spouse who is also a student at the Portraits for Patriots Academy. The tools she is learning through the program are helping her with her career, no matter where she goes.

"It's giving me an opportunity to do something a little different, to invest in. Actually, I could take with me with our next moves and we can take this skill set that I'm learning and then use it to be a transportable career no matter where the military takes our family," she said.

Eric Stegall is the founder and executive director for Portraits for Patriots.

"We serve transitioning service members, military spouses, and Gold Star families nationwide. We're giving you is a transportable skill set that you take your tools and when it comes time to PCS to change station," he said.

For Sarah, she hopes other military spouses pursue a career, no matter where they are located.

"I have given a lot to supporting my husband's career and it's really been awesome to have something that I can invest in for me. It gives me confidence that I can give back to other people in this way as well, and I hope that other military spouses that are involved in this program will have those same opportunities to serve others," she tells News5.

Click here for more information on how to apply and for more information.

Watch the full story above.

